Call, Abrams have big hits in 7th as Nats beat Cubs 4-1

BYRON KERR
May 2, 2023 10:05 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call hit a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Tuesday night.

CJ Abrams had the tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh off Keegan Thompson (1-2) as part of a 3-for-3 night. Victor Robles followed with an infield hit and Call doubled to the gap in left-center to make it 4-1.

Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom tied for the major league lead with his 11th homer, a 426-foot shot off Mason Thompson in the seventh that tied the game at 1-1.

Trevor Williams, a former Cub, pitched into the sixth inning for Washington and departed with a 1-0 lead. Hunter Harvey (1-1) got the final out of the seventh, then allowed two baserunners in the eighth but got out of the inning when he caught Wisdom looking with a 98 mph fastball.

Kyle Finnegan finished for his sixth save.

Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski allowed one run on five hits over six innings. Luis García smacked a run-scoring single to center in the third to put the Nats ahead 1-0.

Williams, who made 12 starts for the Cubs in 2021, gave up four hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings, his first scoreless outing this year.

Another former Cub, Carl Edwards Jr., got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth by striking out pinch-hitter Trey Mancini and inducing a weak infield popup from Eric Hosmer.

Nico Hoerner’s on-base streak ended at 26 games. The Cubs second baseman went 0-for-5 with a strikeout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: With C Yan Gomes still under evaluation, the Cubs called up C Miguel Amaya from Double-A Tennessee. LHP Ryan Borucki was designated for assignment. … RHP Jameson Taillon threw 45 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday. … RHP Kyle Hendricks will pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa.

Nationals: OF Corey Dickerson (left calf strain) took batting practice Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.29 ERA) goes to the mound Wednesday night for his eighth career start against the Nats, who had not announced a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

