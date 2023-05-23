Charlie Blackmon doubles in 4-run 5th, Rockies beat Marlins 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon doubled in a four-run fifth inning, Jurickson Profar extended his on-base streak to 31 games and the Colorado Rockies spoiled 20-year-old Eury Pérez’s road debut with a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado. The Rockies have won the first two of the four-game set between the 1993 expansion franchises. The 6-foot-8 Pérez made his major league debut against Cincinnati on... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon doubled in a four-run fifth inning, Jurickson Profar extended his on-base streak to 31 games and the Colorado Rockies spoiled 20-year-old Eury Pérez’s road debut with a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado. The Rockies have won the first two of the four-game set between the 1993 expansion franchises.

The 6-foot-8 Pérez made his major league debut against Cincinnati on May 12 and beat Washington on Thursday for his first victory. The right-hander pitched well for three innings Tuesday at hitter-friendly Coors Field, allowing one unearned run, but faltered in the fifth.

He walked the leadoff batter, gave up an RBI double to Blackmon and walked Profar before leaving. Randal Grichuk had a two-run double off reliever Huascar Brazobán and Díaz scored on Ryan McMahon’s forceout.

Pérez (1-1) allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Blackmon has 298 doubles to pass Larry Walker for second on the franchise list. Todd Helton is first with 592.

Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper homered and Yuli Gurriel had three hits for Miami.

Soler put the Marlins ahead in the first inning with his 13th home run, and the Rockies tied it in the third when Grichuk scored on a two-out single by Harold Castro.

Cooper’s two-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning, his fourth of the season, chased starter Austin Gomber (4-4). Soler’s RBI double in the ninth made it a one-run game, but Pierce Johnson closed it out for his 10th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Transferred RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) to the 60-day day injured list and selected the contract of outfielder Jonathan Davis. Miami also optioned OF Peyton Burdick to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Rockies: RHP Dinelson Lamet (back stiffness) is scheduled to make another rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

UP NEXT

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (1-5, 5.05 ERA) will be on the mound for the Marlins on Wednesday against Colorado rookie RHP Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 8.31).

