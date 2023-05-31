On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Penalty shootout at Europa League final with Roma, 6-time champ Sevilla tied at 1-1 after extra time

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 5:55 pm
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Europa League final between six-time champion Sevilla and José Mourinho’s Roma ended 1-1 Wednesday after extra time and the winner will be determined in a penalty shootout.

Paulo Dybala put Roma ahead in the 35th minute at Puskás Aréna in the Hungarian capital. It was Dybala’s fifth goal of the Europa League campaign.

Sevilla equalized through Gianluca Mancini’s own-goal 10 minutes into the second half when he was under pressure from Youssef En-Nesyri.

Sevilla has never lost a Europa League final. Mourinho has never lost a final in European competitions.

Top Stories