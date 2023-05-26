On Air:
France hits 2 homers, Gilbert goes 8 innings as Mariners edge reeling A’s 3-2

SHANE LANTZ
May 26, 2023 12:12 am
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France homered twice in his return to the lineup, Logan Gilbert pitched eight outstanding innings and the Seattle Mariners finished a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 3-2 victory Thursday night.

Eugenio Suárez drew a bases-loaded walk from reliever Garrett Acton in the eighth to push across the go-ahead run.

Oakland lost its eighth consecutive game and completed an 0-7 trip that began in Houston. The team’s 10-42 record matches the 1932 Boston Red Sox for the worst 52-game start since 1901, and its .192 win percentage projects to a 31-131 mark that would easily be the worst for a major league team since 1900.

The reeling A’s have been swept in seven series this season.

Gilbert (3-2) allowed just three hits, including Seth Brown’s two-run homer in the first. He retired 15 straight batters during one stretch, and 22 of his last 23.

The right-hander struck out six and walked none, becoming the second Seattle pitcher to go eight innings this season following George Kirby in a 1-0 loss April 27 at Philadelphia.

Paul Sewald fanned two in a perfect ninth, improving to 11 for 11 in save chances.

Top Stories