On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Guardians’ Quantrill holds Twins hitless through 6 innings

The Associated Press
May 7, 2023 3:07 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill has held the Minnesota Twins hitless through six innings Sunday, and the Guardians lead 2-0.

The 28-year-old right-hander, a son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, struck out two, walked two and hit a batter. He threw 48 of 77 pitches for strikes.

Quantrill worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and loaded the bases with walks...

READ MORE

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill has held the Minnesota Twins hitless through six innings Sunday, and the Guardians lead 2-0.

The 28-year-old right-hander, a son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, struck out two, walked two and hit a batter. He threw 48 of 77 pitches for strikes.

Quantrill worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and loaded the bases with walks to Alex Kirilloff and Joey Gallo.

José Miranda popped up to shortstop Gabriel Arias in shallow left field and Alex Gordon bounced into a double play. Quantrill pumped his fist as he walked off the mound.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Quantrill’s career high is 109 pitches in a win over the Twins on Sept. 9, 2021. His longest outing in 81 previous big league starts is eight innings against Minnesota last June 29.

He entered 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA in six starts this season.

Cleveland hasn’t pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker’ s perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|14 Army Urban Warfare Operations Planners...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories