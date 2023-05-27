On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
May 27, 2023 12:15 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .333; Bichette, Toronto, .329; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .306; Rizzo, New York, .305; Urshela, Los Angeles, .299; Yoshida, Boston, .299; Semien, Texas, .296; Greene, Detroit, .295; Alvarez, Houston, .293.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 46; A.García, Texas, 41; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Jung, Texas, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 34; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Torres, New York,...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .333; Bichette, Toronto, .329; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .306; Rizzo, New York, .305; Urshela, Los Angeles, .299; Yoshida, Boston, .299; Semien, Texas, .296; Greene, Detroit, .295; Alvarez, Houston, .293.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 46; A.García, Texas, 41; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Jung, Texas, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 34; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Torres, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 36; Jung, Texas, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Vaughn, Chicago, 34.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 73; Semien, Texas, 61; Rizzo, New York, 60; Franco, Tampa Bay, 59; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 57; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 56; M.Chapman, Toronto, 56; Greene, Detroit, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; N.Lowe, Texas, 56.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Benintendi, Chicago, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 14; Vaughn, Chicago, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; Hays, Baltimore, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 13.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Toronto, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 18; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 15; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Walls, Tampa Bay, 13; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; H.Brown, Houston, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.82; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.97; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.19; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.46; Cole, New York, 2.53; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.60; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; P.López, Minnesota, 75; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 75; Lynn, Chicago, 72; F.Valdez, Houston, 72; Cole, New York, 70; Ryan, Minnesota, 70; Gilbert, Seattle, 69; H.Brown, Houston, 66; L.Castillo, Seattle, 66; Eovaldi, Texas, 66; S.Gray, Minnesota, 66.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News