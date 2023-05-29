On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .338; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Urshela, Los Angeles, .318; Hays, Baltimore, .315; Rizzo, New York, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .303; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Semien, Texas, .298; Greene, Detroit, .297; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 47; A.García, Texas, 42; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Jung, Texas, 36; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Franco, Tampa Bay, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 37; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 78; Semien, Texas, 65; Franco, Tampa Bay, 64; Rizzo, New York, 62; Greene, Detroit, 60; Verdugo, Boston, 58; M.Chapman, Toronto, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; N.Lowe, Texas, 57; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 57; Urshela, Los Angeles, 57.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; T.France, Seattle, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Benintendi, Chicago, 14; Kelenic, Seattle, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Vaughn, Chicago, 14.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Toronto, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Walls, Tampa Bay, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; McKinstry, Detroit, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; H.Brown, Houston, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.82; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.97; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.42; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.69; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.91; Cole, New York, 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gausman, Toronto, 89; P.López, Minnesota, 81; Cole, New York, 79; F.Valdez, Houston, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 76; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 75; Lynn, Chicago, 72; Eovaldi, Texas, 70; Ryan, Minnesota, 70.

Top Stories