Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
May 2, 2023 12:35 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .379; Bichette, Toronto, .344; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .327; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .319; Dubón, Houston, .317; Merrifield, Toronto, .316; Hays, Baltimore, .312; Verdugo, Boston, .311; Kelenic, Seattle, .308; Trout, Los Angeles, .308.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Verdugo, Boston, 24; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 23; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 21; Giménez, Cleveland, 21; Mateo, Baltimore, 21; Peña, Houston, 21; 7 tied at 20.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27;...

RBI_A.García, Texas, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Semien, Texas, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22; Heim, Texas, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Jung, Texas, 21; M.Chapman, Toronto, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Bichette, Toronto, 21.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 43; M.Chapman, Toronto, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Franco, Tampa Bay, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Dubón, Houston, 32; Kwan, Cleveland, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Vaughn, Chicago, 10; Bell, Cleveland, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; France, Seattle, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Grandal, Chicago, 8; Merrifield, Toronto, 8; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 8; Santander, Baltimore, 8.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; 13 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 11; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 11; Mateo, Baltimore, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.77; Cole, New York, 1.11; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1.85; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.12; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.21; Gausman, Toronto, 2.33; H.Brown, Houston, 2.37; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.41; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 54; P.López, Minnesota, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; deGrom, Texas, 45; Cole, New York, 44; Lynn, Chicago, 42; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; S.Gray, Minnesota, 41; Eovaldi, Texas, 39; Germán, New York, 39.

Top Stories