NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .435; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .362; T.Estrada, San Francisco, .342; Marsh, Philadelphia, .337; E.Díaz, Colorado, .330; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .330; Nimmo, New York, .320; Castellanos, Philadelphia, .319; Stott, Philadelphia, .315; Hoerner, Chicago, .310.
RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 26; Olson, Atlanta, 25; Bellinger, Chicago, 23; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; Bogaerts, San Diego, 22; Freeman, Los Angeles, 22; Hoerner, Chicago, 22; India, Cincinnati, 22.
RBI_Alonso, New York, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Murphy, Atlanta, 23; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Lindor, New York, 22; Bohm, Philadelphia, 22; Tellez, Milwaukee, 21; Wisdom, Chicago, 21.
HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 42; Arraez, Miami, 40; Hoerner, Chicago, 40; Stott, Philadelphia, 40; T.Estrada, San Francisco, 38; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 37; Freeman, Los Angeles, 36; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 35; Bogaerts, San Diego, 34; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 34.
DOUBLES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 11; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 11; Lindor, New York, 11; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 10; Grisham, San Diego, 10; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 10; Betts, Los Angeles, 9; Happ, Chicago, 9; Joe, Pittsburgh, 9; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 9; C.Santana, Pittsburgh, 9.
TRIPLES_Marsh, Philadelphia, 4; Outman, Los Angeles, 3; Abrams, Washington, 2; Cronenworth, San Diego, 2; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 2; Joe, Pittsburgh, 2; K.Marte, Arizona, 2; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 2; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 2; Turner, Philadelphia, 2.
HOME RUNS_Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Murphy, Atlanta, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Bellinger, Chicago, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7.
STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 14; Bae, Pittsburgh, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 11; Carroll, Arizona, 10; Hoerner, Chicago, 10; T.Estrada, San Francisco, 9; S.Marte, New York, 9; Robles, Washington, 6; 8 tied at 5.
PITCHING_Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.
ERA_Steele, Chicago, 1.49; Elder, Atlanta, 1.75; Miley, Milwaukee, 1.86; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90; Ashcraft, Cincinnati, 2.10; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 2.13; Stroman, Chicago, 2.29; Cobb, San Francisco, 2.43; Gallen, Arizona, 2.53; Strider, Atlanta, 2.57.
STRIKEOUTS_Gallen, Arizona, 57; Strider, Atlanta, 57; Lodolo, Cincinnati, 44; Webb, San Francisco, 43; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 41; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 41; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 41; Greene, Cincinnati, 40; Keller, Pittsburgh, 40; Gore, Washington, 39.
