The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 3:14 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .338; Bichette, Toronto, .329; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .319; Heim, Texas, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; Rooker, Oakland, .317; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Franco, Tampa Bay, .310; Verdugo, Boston, .308; Hays, Baltimore, .304.

RUNS_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Verdugo, Boston, 29; A.García, Texas, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 25; 6 tied at 24.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12; Kelenic, Seattle, 11; N.Lowe, Texas, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; T.France, Seattle, 10; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 10.

TRIPLES_Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; 9 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Toronto, 7; 10 tied at 6.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.35; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.76; Cole, New York, 2.09; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.46; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.70; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; P.López, Minnesota, 62; Cole, New York, 58; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; F.Valdez, Houston, 57; Javier, Houston, 54; Lynn, Chicago, 54; L.Castillo, Seattle, 52; Gilbert, Seattle, 50; Giolito, Chicago, 50.

