On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
May 20, 2023 12:17 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .313; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .311; Dubón, Houston, .309; E.Duran, Texas, .307; Verdugo, Boston, .304; M.Chapman, Toronto, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .303; Rizzo, New York, .300.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; N.Lowe, Texas, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29.

RBI_A.García, Texas,...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .313; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .311; Dubón, Houston, .309; E.Duran, Texas, .307; Verdugo, Boston, .304; M.Chapman, Toronto, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .303; Rizzo, New York, .300.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; N.Lowe, Texas, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 32; Naylor, Cleveland, 31; Heim, Texas, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 31.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 61; Semien, Texas, 52; Verdugo, Boston, 52; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 51; Rizzo, New York, 51; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 51; M.Chapman, Toronto, 50; Franco, Tampa Bay, 50; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 13; 7 tied at 12.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; 10 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Volpe, New York, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Straw, Cleveland, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Walls, Tampa Bay, 9.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.64; Cole, New York, 2.01; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.05; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.07; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.84; Wells, Baltimore, 2.94; Bassitt, Toronto, 3.05.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Cole, New York, 68; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 68; P.López, Minnesota, 66; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Eovaldi, Texas, 61; Lynn, Chicago, 61; S.Gray, Minnesota, 60; Javier, Houston, 59.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Finding and Mitigating the Risk of...
5|26 The Gartner 2023 Leadership Vision:...
5|26 The Gartner Top Trends in Data and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories