Man United beats Wolves and back on track for Champions League

The Associated Press
May 13, 2023 12:21 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s home form looks like being enough to earn the team a return to the Champions League.

United beat Wolverhampton 2-0 on Saturday for a fourth straight home win at Old Trafford in the English Premier League, with Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho scoring.

Erik ten Hag’s team lost its previous two games 1-0 and both were away, against Brighton and West Ham.

United moved level on points with third-placed Newcastle and both were four clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with all three teams having three games left. Significantly, two of United’s are at home against Chelsea and Fulham.

Martial slotted home in the 32nd minute after a square ball from Brazil winger Antony to give United the lead and only an impressive display by Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley, making his league debut, kept the score down.

Garnacho sealed the victory after beating the offside trap to race onto Bruno Fernandes’ pass and providing the finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Wolves arrived at Old Trafford knowing it was safe from relegation.

