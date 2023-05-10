On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

May 10, 2023
A look at at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

Italian powerhouse Juventus faces six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals in Torino. Juventus is seeking a first European title since winning the Champions League in 1996. Sevilla eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals. Roma hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the other semifinal of the second-tier European competition. José Mourinho is looking for back-to-back European titles with Roma. Leverkusen has been on the rise under coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Mourinho at Real Madrid, even though the German team’s 14-game unbeaten run was snapped by Cologne in a 2-1 loss last week.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Premier League club West Ham hosts Dutch team AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals of the third-tier Europa Conference League. The Hammers beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move away from the relegation zone and can now fully focus on trying to advance to what would be their third European final. High-scoring Fiorentina hosts Basel in the other last-four game. The return legs are next week.

