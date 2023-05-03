On Air: On DoD
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 6 1 3 21 16 9
Cincinnati 6 1 3 21 13 11
Atlanta 5 2 3 18 19 16
Nashville 4 3 3 15 11 6
New York City FC 4 3 3 15 12 11
Columbus 4 4 2 14 19 12
D.C. United 4 4 2 14 14 13
Orlando City 4 3 2 14 10 10
Toronto FC 2 2 6 12 13 13
Philadelphia 3 4 2 11 14 13
Chicago 2 2 5 11 13 13
Inter Miami CF 3 6 0 9 8 10
CF Montréal 3 6 0 9 7 17
Charlotte FC 2 5 3 9 10 19
New York 1 3 6 9 7 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 2 2 20 17 7
Saint Louis City SC 6 3 1 19 22 12
Los Angeles FC 5 0 3 18 16 6
FC Dallas 4 3 3 15 12 11
San Jose 4 3 3 15 13 13
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Minnesota United 3 3 3 12 8 8
Portland 3 5 2 11 13 16
Vancouver 2 2 5 11 11 7
Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 17
Austin FC 2 4 3 9 8 14
Colorado 1 3 6 9 6 11
LA Galaxy 1 5 3 6 7 14
Sporting Kansas City 0 7 3 3 3 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 29

Nashville 3, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Columbus 1

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 1, New England 1, tie

Orlando City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

San Jose 2, Austin FC 2, tie

New York 1, Chicago 1, tie

CF Montréal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Portland 2, Saint Louis City SC 1

Seattle 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Colorado 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Saturday, May 6

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Saint Louis City SC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Top Stories