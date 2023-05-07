On Air:
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
May 7, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

New England
7
1
3
24
18
9

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 1 3 24 18 9
Cincinnati 7 1 3 24 15 12
Nashville 5 3 3 18 14 6
Atlanta 5 3 3 18 20 18
New York City FC 4 4 3 15 14 14
Columbus 4 4 2 14 19 12
Philadelphia 4 4 2 14 15 13
D.C. United 4 5 2 14 15 15
Orlando City 4 4 2 14 10 12
Inter Miami CF 4 6 0 12 10 11
CF Montréal 4 6 0 12 9 17
Charlotte FC 3 5 3 12 13 21
Toronto FC 2 3 6 12 13 15
Chicago 2 3 5 11 13 16
New York 1 4 6 9 7 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 2 2 20 17 7
Saint Louis City SC 6 3 1 19 22 12
Los Angeles FC 5 1 3 18 17 8
San Jose 5 3 3 18 15 14
FC Dallas 4 3 3 15 12 11
Houston 4 3 2 14 10 8
Vancouver 3 2 5 14 14 9
Minnesota United 3 4 3 12 10 11
Portland 3 5 3 12 15 18
Colorado 2 3 6 12 9 12
Real Salt Lake 3 5 2 11 10 17
Austin FC 2 4 4 10 10 16
LA Galaxy 1 6 3 6 8 17
Sporting Kansas City 0 7 3 3 3 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 29

Nashville 3, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Columbus 1

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 1, New England 1, tie

Orlando City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

San Jose 2, Austin FC 2, tie

New York 1, Chicago 1, tie

CF Montréal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Portland 2, Saint Louis City SC 1

Seattle 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Colorado 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Saturday, May 6

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 2, D.C. United 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

CF Montréal 2, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 0

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy 1

Austin FC 2, Portland 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Saint Louis City SC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories