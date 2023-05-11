All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA New England

7

1

3

24

18

9 Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF... READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 1 3 24 18 9 Cincinnati 7 1 3 24 15 12 Nashville 5 3 3 18 14 6 Atlanta 5 3 3 18 20 18 New York City FC 4 4 3 15 14 14 Columbus 4 4 2 14 19 12 Philadelphia 4 4 2 14 15 13 D.C. United 4 5 2 14 15 15 Orlando City 4 4 2 14 10 12 Inter Miami CF 4 6 0 12 10 11 CF Montréal 4 6 0 12 9 17 Charlotte FC 3 5 3 12 13 21 Toronto FC 2 3 6 12 13 15 Chicago 2 3 5 11 13 16 New York 1 4 6 9 7 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 6 3 2 20 18 9 Saint Louis City SC 6 3 1 19 22 12 Los Angeles FC 5 1 3 18 17 8 San Jose 5 3 3 18 15 14 FC Dallas 4 3 3 15 12 11 Houston 4 3 2 14 10 8 Vancouver 3 2 5 14 14 9 Minnesota United 3 4 3 12 10 11 Portland 3 5 3 12 15 18 Colorado 2 3 6 12 9 12 Real Salt Lake 3 5 2 11 10 17 Austin FC 2 4 4 10 10 16 LA Galaxy 1 6 3 6 8 17 Sporting Kansas City 1 7 3 6 5 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 6

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 2, D.C. United 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

CF Montréal 2, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 0

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy 1

Austin FC 2, Portland 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 13

Saint Louis City SC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.