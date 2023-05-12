On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

New England
7
1
3
24
18
9

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 1 3 24 18 9
Cincinnati 7 1 3 24 15 12
Nashville 5 3 3 18 14 6
Atlanta 5 3 3 18 20 18
New York City FC 4 4 3 15 14 14
Columbus 4 4 2 14 19 12
Philadelphia 4 4 2 14 15 13
D.C. United 4 5 2 14 15 15
Orlando City 4 4 2 14 10 12
Inter Miami CF 4 6 0 12 10 11
CF Montréal 4 6 0 12 9 17
Charlotte FC 3 5 3 12 13 21
Toronto FC 2 3 6 12 13 15
Chicago 2 3 5 11 13 16
New York 1 4 6 9 7 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 3 2 20 18 9
Saint Louis City SC 6 3 1 19 22 12
Los Angeles FC 5 1 3 18 17 8
San Jose 5 3 3 18 15 14
FC Dallas 4 3 3 15 12 11
Houston 4 3 2 14 10 8
Vancouver 3 2 5 14 14 9
Minnesota United 3 4 3 12 10 11
Portland 3 5 3 12 15 18
Colorado 2 3 6 12 9 12
Real Salt Lake 3 5 2 11 10 17
Austin FC 2 4 4 10 10 16
LA Galaxy 1 6 3 6 8 17
Sporting Kansas City 1 7 3 6 5 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 6

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 2

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

Cincinnati 2, D.C. United 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

CF Montréal 2, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 0

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

        Read more: Sports News

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy 1

Austin FC 2, Portland 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 13

Saint Louis City SC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 MAS Office Hours
5|18 Making Wireless Acquisitions &...
5|18 Symphony Procurement Suite (OASIS...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories