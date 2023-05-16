All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|7
|2
|3
|24
|19
|11
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|3
|24
|15
|12
|Nashville
|5
|3
|4
|19
|15
|7
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|3
|18
|21
|21
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|2
|17
|17
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|6
|0
|15
|12
|12
|CF Montréal
|5
|6
|0
|15
|11
|17
|Columbus
|4
|4
|3
|15
|21
|14
|D.C. United
|4
|5
|3
|15
|16
|16
|New York City FC
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|15
|Orlando City
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|14
|Charlotte FC
|4
|5
|3
|15
|16
|22
|Chicago
|3
|3
|5
|14
|14
|16
|New York
|2
|4
|6
|12
|8
|11
|Toronto FC
|2
|4
|6
|12
|13
|17
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|7
|3
|2
|23
|19
|9
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|1
|3
|21
|20
|8
|Saint Louis City SC
|6
|4
|1
|19
|22
|13
|FC Dallas
|5
|3
|3
|18
|13
|11
|San Jose
|5
|4
|3
|18
|16
|16
|Portland
|4
|5
|3
|15
|18
|19
|Houston
|4
|4
|2
|14
|10
|9
|Vancouver
|3
|3
|5
|14
|15
|12
|Minnesota United
|3
|5
|3
|12
|10
|14
|Colorado
|2
|4
|6
|12
|10
|14
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|6
|2
|11
|10
|20
|Austin FC
|2
|5
|4
|10
|10
|17
|LA Galaxy
|2
|6
|3
|9
|10
|18
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|7
|3
|9
|8
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, May 13
Chicago 1, Saint Louis City SC 0
Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1
Orlando City 2, Columbus 2, tie
Nashville 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Miami 2, New England 1
CF Montréal 2, Toronto FC 0
New York 1, New York City FC 0
FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Portland 3, Vancouver 1
Sunday, May 14
LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 1
Wednesday, May 17
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
