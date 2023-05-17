On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
May 17, 2023 10:03 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

New England
7
2
3
24
19
11

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 2 3 24 19 11
Cincinnati 7 1 3 24 15 12
Nashville 5 3 4 19 15 7
Atlanta 5 4 3 18 21 21
Philadelphia 5 4 2 17 17 14
Inter Miami CF 5 6 0 15 12 12
CF Montréal 5 6 0 15 11 17
Columbus 4 4 3 15 21 14
D.C. United 4 5 3 15 16 16
New York City FC 4 5 3 15 14 15
Orlando City 4 4 3 15 12 14
Charlotte FC 4 5 3 15 16 22
Chicago 3 3 5 14 14 16
New York 2 4 6 12 8 11
Toronto FC 2 4 6 12 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 2 23 19 9
Los Angeles FC 6 1 3 21 20 8
Saint Louis City SC 6 4 1 19 22 13
FC Dallas 5 3 3 18 13 11
San Jose 5 4 3 18 16 16
Portland 4 5 3 15 18 19
Houston 4 4 2 14 10 9
Vancouver 3 3 5 14 15 12
Minnesota United 3 5 3 12 10 14
Colorado 2 4 6 12 10 14
Real Salt Lake 3 6 2 11 10 20
Austin FC 2 5 4 10 10 17
LA Galaxy 2 6 3 9 10 18
Sporting Kansas City 2 7 3 9 8 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2, Columbus 2, tie

Nashville 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Miami 2, New England 1

CF Montréal 2, Toronto FC 0

New York 1, New York City FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, May 14

LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 1

Wednesday, May 17

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories