All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|10
|1
|3
|33
|22
|14
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|25
|19
|9
|New England
|7
|3
|4
|25
|22
|17
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|3
|24
|23
|15
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|5
|23
|29
|25
|Charlotte FC
|6
|6
|3
|21
|20
|25
|Orlando City
|5
|4
|5
|20
|17
|17
|D.C. United
|5
|6
|4
|19
|20
|18
|CF Montréal
|6
|8
|0
|18
|13
|22
|Columbus
|5
|5
|3
|18
|25
|17
|New York City FC
|4
|6
|4
|16
|16
|19
|Chicago
|3
|4
|7
|16
|21
|24
|New York
|3
|5
|7
|16
|10
|13
|Toronto FC
|3
|5
|7
|16
|15
|19
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|9
|0
|15
|14
|18
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|8
|5
|2
|26
|21
|13
|Saint Louis City SC
|8
|4
|1
|25
|29
|14
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|1
|4
|25
|23
|10
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|5
|23
|17
|14
|San Jose
|5
|5
|4
|19
|18
|19
|Minnesota United
|5
|5
|4
|19
|13
|15
|Houston
|5
|5
|3
|18
|13
|12
|Vancouver
|4
|5
|5
|17
|19
|17
|Portland
|4
|6
|4
|16
|18
|20
|Austin FC
|4
|6
|4
|16
|14
|20
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|6
|4
|16
|14
|23
|Colorado
|2
|7
|6
|12
|12
|22
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|8
|4
|10
|9
|21
|LA Galaxy
|2
|9
|3
|9
|10
|24
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, May 20
Nashville 2, Charlotte FC 1
Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2
D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 0
Orlando City 3, Miami 1
New York 2, CF Montréal 1
Philadelphia 3, New England 0
Austin FC 1, Toronto FC 0
Atlanta 3, Chicago 3, tie
Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 2
Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 0
Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 1
Minnesota 1, Portland 0
Vancouver 2, Seattle 0
Saturday, May 27
CF Montréal 1, Miami 0
Chicago 3, New England 3, tie
Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1
Houston 2, Austin FC 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1
Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0
Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0
FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie
Seattle 1, New York 0
Sunday, May 28
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
