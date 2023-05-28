On Air:
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
May 28, 2023 10:03 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
10
1
3
33
22
14

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 10 1 3 33 22 14
Nashville 7 3 4 25 19 9
New England 7 3 4 25 22 17
Philadelphia 7 4 3 24 23 15
Atlanta 6 4 5 23 29 25
Charlotte FC 6 6 3 21 20 25
Orlando City 5 4 5 20 17 17
D.C. United 5 6 4 19 20 18
CF Montréal 6 8 0 18 13 22
Columbus 5 5 3 18 25 17
New York City FC 4 6 4 16 16 19
Chicago 3 4 7 16 21 24
New York 3 5 7 16 10 13
Toronto FC 3 5 7 16 15 19
Inter Miami CF 5 9 0 15 14 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 5 2 26 21 13
Saint Louis City SC 8 4 1 25 29 14
Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10
FC Dallas 6 3 5 23 17 14
San Jose 5 5 4 19 18 19
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 13 15
Houston 5 5 3 18 13 12
Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 17
Portland 4 6 4 16 18 20
Austin FC 4 6 4 16 14 20
Real Salt Lake 4 6 4 16 14 23
Colorado 2 7 6 12 12 22
Sporting Kansas City 2 8 4 10 9 21
LA Galaxy 2 9 3 9 10 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 20

Nashville 2, Charlotte FC 1

Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2

D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 0

Orlando City 3, Miami 1

New York 2, CF Montréal 1

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Austin FC 1, Toronto FC 0

Atlanta 3, Chicago 3, tie

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 2

Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 0

Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 1

Minnesota 1, Portland 0

Vancouver 2, Seattle 0

Saturday, May 27

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

Chicago 3, New England 3, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1

Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Seattle 1, New York 0

Sunday, May 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

