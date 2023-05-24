New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (31-17, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (30-20, third in the AL East) New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA, .79 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -133, Orioles +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (31-17, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (30-20, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA, .79 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -133, Orioles +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York has a 30-20 record overall and a 17-10 record at home. The Yankees have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 16-9 on the road and 31-17 overall. The Orioles are 22-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has eight doubles, 14 home runs and 33 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .270 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .252 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.