Oakland’s Mason Miller holds M’s hitless through 6 innings

The Associated Press
May 2, 2023 11:16 pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics has held the Seattle Mariners hitless through six innings on Tuesday night.

Oakland led 1-0 after scoring a run in the sixth against Bryce Miller, who in his major league debut retired his first 16 batters before Tony Kemp singled on a shoulder-high pitch.

Mason Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, walked four and struck out four through...

Mason Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, walked four and struck out four through six innings in his third big league start. He threw 45 of 87 pitches for strikes.

After Kemp singled, Bryce Miller threw a wild pitch, Nick Allen flied out and Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI doubled.

Mike Fiers threw the last A’s no-hitter, against Cincinnati on May 7, 2019.

