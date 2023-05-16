Ohtani leads Angels against the Orioles following 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Angels (22-20, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-15, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -134, Angels +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Baltimore Orioles after Shohei Ohtani’s four-hit game on Monday.

Baltimore is 13-7 at home and 26-15 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .328.

Los Angeles is 12-11 on the road and 22-20 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-34 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.06 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

