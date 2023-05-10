Orioles and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (29-8, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-13, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-1, 5.80 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -122, Orioles +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore is 23-13 overall and 10-5 in home games. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.34.

Tampa Bay has gone 10-5 in road games and 29-8 overall. The Rays have the highest team batting average in MLB play at .274.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has seven doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 16-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with nine home runs while slugging .582. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (knee), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

