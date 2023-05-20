Orioles bring 1-0 series advantage over Blue Jays into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (29-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-20, fifth in the AL East) Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -143, Orioles +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (29-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-20, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -143, Orioles +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 25-20 record overall and a 13-7 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .327.

Baltimore is 14-8 in road games and 29-16 overall. The Orioles have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .311 for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-34 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 34 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

