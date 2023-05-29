On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Orioles host the Guardians in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
May 29, 2023
Cleveland Guardians (23-29, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-19, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (1-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-1, 3.47 ERA, .84 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -148, Guardians +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Cleveland Guardians to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 16-10 record in home games and a 34-19 record overall. The Orioles rank sixth in the AL with 64 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cleveland has an 11-14 record on the road and a 23-29 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 11 home runs while slugging .456. Austin Hays is 15-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .273 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 28 RBI. Josh Naylor is 11-for-33 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Guardians: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories