Orioles host the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17, first in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (24-13, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-1, 5.95 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -154, Pirates +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17, first in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (24-13, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-1, 5.95 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -154, Pirates +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has gone 11-5 in home games and 24-13 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.25 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Pittsburgh is 11-8 in road games and 21-17 overall. The Pirates have gone 13-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has four home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .248 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .255 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-37 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 1-9, .181 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.