Orioles host the Pirates, look to extend home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-13, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Baltimore has a 26-13 record overall and a 13-5 record at home. Orioles hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has a 21-19 record overall and an 11-10 record on the road. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle has 10 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 11 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 5-for-28 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 1-9, .178 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

