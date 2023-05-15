Orioles start 4-game series against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (21-20, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-14, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 2.74 ERA, .91 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 5.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -130, Orioles +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series.

Baltimore is 13-6 at home and 26-14 overall. The Orioles have an 11-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 11-11 on the road and 21-20 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 19 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Anthony Santander is 12-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Angels. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-42 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (groin), Chad Wallach: 7-Day IL (neck), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

