Orioles take on the Guardians with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 3:59 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Guardians (24-30, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (35-20, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore has a 35-20 record overall and a 17-11 record at home. The Orioles are 14-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 24-30 record overall and a 12-15 record in road games. The Guardians have a 12-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 24 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Cedric Mullins is 10-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .270 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 28 RBI. Josh Naylor is 10-for-34 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

