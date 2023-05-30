On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Post-soccer match brawl in Germany leaves teen with life-threatening injuries; 16-year-old detained

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 5:52 am
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 15-year-old soccer player has been hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany.

A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match against a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement Tuesday that a scuffle broke out...

READ MORE

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 15-year-old soccer player has been hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany.

A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match against a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement Tuesday that a scuffle broke out between players after the final whistle and escalated into punches being thrown.

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Police are asking witnesses who may have video of the incident to contact police.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|5 CCSK Plus Training | Certificate of...
6|5 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|5 NICE Conference & Expo: Resetting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories