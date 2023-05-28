On Air:
Rangers visit the Orioles on 4-game road win streak

The Associated Press
May 28, 2023 4:00 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (33-18, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-19, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cody Bradford (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, three strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -143, Rangers +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Baltimore has a 15-10 record in home games and a 33-19 record overall. The Orioles have hit 64 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Texas has gone 17-10 in road games and 33-18 overall. The Rangers have a 14-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 12 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Orioles. Adam Frazier is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 14 home runs while slugging .513. Josh Jung is 16-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories