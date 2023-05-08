Rays visit the Orioles to open 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (28-7, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-12, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (6-0, 2.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -175, Orioles +148; over/under is 8 runs

Tampa Bay Rays (28-7, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-12, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (6-0, 2.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -175, Orioles +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to open a three-game series.

Baltimore is 22-12 overall and 9-4 at home. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.45 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 28-7 record overall and a 9-4 record on the road. The Rays are first in the AL with 71 total home runs, averaging 2.0 per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Mateo has six doubles and six home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has a .328 batting average to lead the Rays, and has five doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Isaac Paredes is 12-for-38 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .260 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Garrett Cleavinger: day-to-day (knee), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.