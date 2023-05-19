On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, NFL star, social activist and actor

May 19, 2023 5:16 pm
Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, former NFL star, actor and activist:

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.” — Brown’s wife, Monique Brown, on Instagram.

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today. So many people grew up watching him just dominate every time he stepped onto the football field but his countless accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story. His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for.” — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

“Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change. During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport.” — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I’ve said many times, and I will always say, Jim Brown is the best, and he will still be the best long after all his records are broken.” — Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers.

