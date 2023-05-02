Royals host the Orioles on home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (19-9, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-22, fifth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-1, 2.79 ERA, .72 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (0-3, 6.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -151, Royals +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end their nine-game home slide with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Kansas City is 7-22 overall and 1-12 at home. The Royals are 5-17 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Baltimore has a 10-5 record in road games and a 19-9 record overall. The Orioles have a 14-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edward Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jorge Mateo has five doubles and six home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-42 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

