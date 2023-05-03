Rutschman leads Orioles against the Royals after 4-hit outing

Baltimore Orioles (20-9, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-23, fifth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-4, 6.10 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -154, Royals +131; over/under is 9 runs

Baltimore Orioles (20-9, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-4, 6.10 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -154, Royals +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Kansas City Royals after Adley Rutschman had four hits on Tuesday in an 11-7 win over the Royals.

Kansas City is 7-23 overall and 1-13 in home games. The Royals have a 5-18 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Baltimore is 11-5 in road games and 20-9 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with five home runs while slugging .410. Salvador Perez is 13-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rutschman has five doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .284 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (finger), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.