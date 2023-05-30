Santander’s big night (3 hits, 3 RBIs) helps Orioles outlast Guardians 8-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a bases-clearing triple during Baltimore’s five-run second inning, then added a pair of doubles to lift the Orioles to an 8-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Kyle Gibson (7-3) won his third straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Baltimore led 8-1 at the start of the sixth but still had to use its top relievers to close the game out. ... ... READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a bases-clearing triple during Baltimore’s five-run second inning, then added a pair of doubles to lift the Orioles to an 8-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Kyle Gibson (7-3) won his third straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Baltimore led 8-1 at the start of the sixth but still had to use its top relievers to close the game out.

It was 8-5 with the tying run batting when Yennier Cano got the third out of the seventh. Then he allowed two straight singles to start the eighth, again bringing up the tying run, but the Guardians squandered the chance.

Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 18 chances.

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead in the first when right fielder Will Brennan misplayed Gunnar Henderson’s two-out line drive. The ball went over Brennan’s head after he stepped the wrong way initially, and Henderson had a two-run double.

Brennan’s day didn’t get any better in the second. After Adley Rutschman’s bases-loaded walk made it 3-0, Santander followed by pulling a 3-2 pitch down the line in right for extra bases. All three runners scored, and Brennan overran the ball when it caromed off the wall. Santander made it to third and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Hays.

Josh Bell hit an RBI single in the fourth for Cleveland. Santander doubled in the fifth and scored on Henderson’s single, which chased Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (2-4).

Bell hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Andrés Giménez followed with an RBI double. Josh Naylor hit a two-run single in the seventh to make it 8-5.

The Orioles loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, but Henderson bounced into a 4-2-3 double play and Baltimore didn’t score.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) will pitch Friday at Minnesota. … RHP Triston McKenzie (right teres major strain) pitched Tuesday night for Triple-A Columbus and is expected to meet the big league club in Minnesota.

Orioles: Baltimore put CF Cedric Mullins (strained right groin) on the 10-day injured list and signed OF Aaron Hicks.

UP NEXT

Shane Bieber (4-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in the series finale Wednesday. Austin Voth (1-1) is expected to pitch for Baltimore, although the Orioles may use an opener before him.

