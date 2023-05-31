On Air:
⚠️Programming Note::
Listen Live
Sports News

Segura, Fortes singles in 9th rally Marlins over Padres, Hader 2-1

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 9:45 pm
2 min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura and Nick Fortes singled in runs against Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame Gary Sánchez’s first home run for San Diego in a 2-1 victory over the Padres on Wednesday night.

Hader (0-1) blew a save for the third time in 16 chances, opening the ninth with a five-pitch walk to Yuli Gurriel.

Joey Wendle sacrificed and Segura grounded a flat slider for a single...

READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura and Nick Fortes singled in runs against Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame Gary Sánchez’s first home run for San Diego in a 2-1 victory over the Padres on Wednesday night.

Hader (0-1) blew a save for the third time in 16 chances, opening the ninth with a five-pitch walk to Yuli Gurriel.

Joey Wendle sacrificed and Segura grounded a flat slider for a single past the glove of diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and into left field for his 500th career RBI.

Segura took second on the throw and stole third. With the infield in, Fortes singled down the right-field line, giving the Marlins their third walk-off win this season.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Hader allowed multiple runs for the first time in 23 outings this season.

Miami had been 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position before the ninth-inning singles. The Marlins hit into three double plays, raising their total to 62 — 14 more than any other big league team. Nick Martinez got Luis Arraez to ground into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

Steven Okert (2-0) struck out the side in a perfect ninth, finishing a two-hitter.

In addition to the third-inning homer by Sánchez on a 2-2 cutter from Braxton Garrett, San Diego’s only other hit was Bogaerts’ fourth-inning single. Sánchez made his Padres debut on Tuesday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets.

San Diego starter Blake Snell struck out seven in six innings of three-hit ball.

Arraez had two hits and walked for the Marlins, raising his major league-leading average to .381.

POPULAR SHIRT

Marlins players and staff wore a new T-shirt before the game that celebrated Soler’s power surge. The shirt features a photo of Soler with the inscription “Bad, Bad Boy.” Soler went deep in five consecutive games during Miami’s trip to Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels. He has 17 home runs.

        Read more: Sports News

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Seth Lugo (right calf strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is doing light running progression.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) threw four scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday. . RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) threw a 40-pitch bullpen at Jupiter, Florida There is no timetable on Cueto progressing to a rehab outing.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (2-2, 5.64) will start the series finale Thursday against Marlins LHP Jésus Luzardo (4-3, 3.67).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
6|7 CI or FS Polygraph Cleared Job Fair
6|7 AWS D.C. Public Sector Summit Promotion
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories