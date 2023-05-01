NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10 (213½) Philadelphia at DENVER 4½ (227) Phoenix

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -126 Cleveland +108 Toronto -148 at BOSTON +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -118 at N.Y METS +100 Atlanta -240 at N.Y METS +198 Chicago Cubs -132 at WASHINGTON +112 at SAN DIEGO -235 Cincinnati +194 at LA DODGERS -178 Philadelphia +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -198 San Francisco +166

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -115 N.Y Rangers -104

