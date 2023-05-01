On Air:
The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 12:55 am
NBA
Monday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON
10
(213½)
Philadelphia

at DENVER

(227)
Phoenix

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -126 Cleveland +108
Toronto -148 at BOSTON +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -118 at N.Y METS +100
Atlanta -240 at N.Y METS +198
Chicago Cubs -132 at WASHINGTON +112
at SAN DIEGO -235 Cincinnati +194
at LA DODGERS -178 Philadelphia +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -198 San Francisco +166

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -115 N.Y Rangers -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories