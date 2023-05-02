On Air:
The Associated Press
May 2, 2023 12:55 am
NBA
Tuesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at NEW YORK

(207)
Miami

at GOLDEN STATE
5
(227½)
LA Lakers

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (207) Miami
at GOLDEN STATE 5 (227½) LA Lakers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Cleveland +142
Toronto -124 at BOSTON +106
Minnesota -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138
Baltimore -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
Seattle -154 at OAKLAND +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -120 Atlanta +102
Chicago Cubs -142 at WASHINGTON +120
Milwaukee -156 at COLORADO +132
at SAN DIEGO -166 Cincinnati +140
at LA DODGERS -184 Philadelphia +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF Pittsburgh OFF
N.Y Mets -138 at DETROIT +118
at ST. LOUIS -136 LA Angels +116
Arizona -134 at TEXAS +114
at HOUSTON -168 San Francisco +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -162 Florida +134
at DALLAS -176 Seattle +146

Top Stories