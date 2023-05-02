NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK
6½
(207)
Miami
at GOLDEN STATE
5
(227½)
LA Lakers
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Cleveland
|+142
|Toronto
|-124
|at BOSTON
|+106
|Minnesota
|-164
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+138
|Baltimore
|-136
|at KANSAS CITY
|+116
|Seattle
|-154
|at OAKLAND
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-120
|Atlanta
|+102
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+132
|at SAN DIEGO
|-166
|Cincinnati
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|Philadelphia
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-138
|at DETROIT
|+118
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|LA Angels
|+116
|Arizona
|-134
|at TEXAS
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|-168
|San Francisco
|+142
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-162
|Florida
|+134
|at DALLAS
|-176
|Seattle
|+146
