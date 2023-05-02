NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6½ (207) Miami at GOLDEN STATE 5 (227½) LA Lakers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -168 Cleveland +142 Toronto -124 at BOSTON +106 Minnesota -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138 Baltimore -136 at KANSAS CITY +116 Seattle -154 at OAKLAND +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -120 Atlanta +102 Chicago Cubs -142 at WASHINGTON +120 Milwaukee -156 at COLORADO +132 at SAN DIEGO -166 Cincinnati +140 at LA DODGERS -184 Philadelphia +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Pittsburgh OFF N.Y Mets -138 at DETROIT +118 at ST. LOUIS -136 LA Angels +116 Arizona -134 at TEXAS +114 at HOUSTON -168 San Francisco +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -162 Florida +134 at DALLAS -176 Seattle +146

