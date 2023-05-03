NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at BOSTON
10
(216½)
Philadelphia
MLB
Wednesday
American League
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+116
|Toronto
|-154
|at BOSTON
|+130
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-136
|Minnesota
|+116
|Baltimore
|-154
|at KANSAS CITY
|+130
|Seattle
|-178
|at OAKLAND
|+150
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|Philadelphia
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-250
|Cincinnati
|+205
|Atlanta
|-148
|at MIAMI
|+126
|Chicago Cubs
|-202
|at WASHINGTON
|+170
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at COLORADO
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-210
|at DETROIT
|+176
|at TEXAS
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-166
|San Francisco
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Pittsburgh
|+194
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-126
|New Jersey
|+105
|at VEGAS
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
