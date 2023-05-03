On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 3, 2023 12:54 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Wednesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON
10
(216½)
Philadelphia

MLB
Wednesday
American League

        Insight by Zebra Technologies: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller...

READ MORE

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 10 (216½) Philadelphia

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116
Toronto -154 at BOSTON +130
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -136 Minnesota +116
Baltimore -154 at KANSAS CITY +130
Seattle -178 at OAKLAND +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LA DODGERS -148 Philadelphia +126
at SAN DIEGO -250 Cincinnati +205
Atlanta -148 at MIAMI +126
Chicago Cubs -202 at WASHINGTON +170
Milwaukee -112 at COLORADO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -210 at DETROIT +176
at TEXAS -126 Arizona +108
at HOUSTON -166 San Francisco +140
at TAMPA BAY -235 Pittsburgh +194
N.Y Mets -210 at DETROIT +176
LA Angels -142 at ST. LOUIS +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -126 New Jersey +105
at VEGAS OFF Edmonton OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|9 Shaw AFB Tech Expo
5|9 Think 2023
5|9 App in a Day - MAQ Software
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories