NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10 (216½) Philadelphia

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116 Toronto -154 at BOSTON +130 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -136 Minnesota +116 Baltimore -154 at KANSAS CITY +130 Seattle -178 at OAKLAND +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at LA DODGERS -148 Philadelphia +126 at SAN DIEGO -250 Cincinnati +205 Atlanta -148 at MIAMI +126 Chicago Cubs -202 at WASHINGTON +170 Milwaukee -112 at COLORADO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -210 at DETROIT +176 at TEXAS -126 Arizona +108 at HOUSTON -166 San Francisco +140 at TAMPA BAY -235 Pittsburgh +194 N.Y Mets -210 at DETROIT +176 LA Angels -142 at ST. LOUIS +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -126 New Jersey +105 at VEGAS OFF Edmonton OFF

