NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE
5½
(227½)
LA Lakers
MLB
Thursday
American League
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5½
|(227½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-132
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+112
|Baltimore
|-164
|at KANSAS CITY
|+138
|Seattle
|-196
|at OAKLAND
|+164
|Toronto
|-164
|at BOSTON
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-215
|at WASHINGTON
|+180
|Milwaukee
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
|Atlanta
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-205
|Pittsburgh
|+172
|N.Y Mets
|-190
|at DETROIT
|+160
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|LA Angels
|+116
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-188
|Florida
|+155
|at DALLAS
|-192
|Seattle
|+158
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.