NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (227½) LA Lakers

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -132 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +112 Baltimore -164 at KANSAS CITY +138 Seattle -196 at OAKLAND +164 Toronto -164 at BOSTON +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -215 at WASHINGTON +180 Milwaukee -154 at COLORADO +130 Atlanta -116 at MIAMI -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -205 Pittsburgh +172 N.Y Mets -190 at DETROIT +160 at ST. LOUIS -136 LA Angels +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -188 Florida +155 at DALLAS -192 Seattle +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.