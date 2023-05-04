On Air:
The Associated Press
May 4, 2023
< a min read
      

NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at GOLDEN STATE

(227½)
LA Lakers

MLB
Thursday
American League

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -132 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +112
Baltimore -164 at KANSAS CITY +138
Seattle -196 at OAKLAND +164
Toronto -164 at BOSTON +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -215 at WASHINGTON +180
Milwaukee -154 at COLORADO +130
Atlanta -116 at MIAMI -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -205 Pittsburgh +172
N.Y Mets -190 at DETROIT +160
at ST. LOUIS -136 LA Angels +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -188 Florida +155
at DALLAS -192 Seattle +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories