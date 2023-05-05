NBA
Friday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Boston
2
(214)
at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX
4
(225)
Denver
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|N.Y Yankees
|+160
|Minnesota
|-126
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-162
|Oakland
|+136
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-146
|Houston
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-168
|Miami
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|at ARIZONA
|-180
|Washington
|+152
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
|Milwaukee
|-146
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+124
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-148
|at PITTSBURGH
|+126
|Chicago White Sox
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-178
|Boston
|+150
|at ATLANTA
|-210
|Baltimore
|+176
|at ST. LOUIS
|-245
|Detroit
|+200
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-120
|New Jersey
|+100
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
