Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023 12:39 am
NBA
Friday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Boston
2
(214)
at PHILADELPHIA

at PHOENIX
4
(225)
Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160
Minnesota -126 at CLEVELAND +108
at KANSAS CITY -162 Oakland +136
at LA ANGELS OFF Texas OFF
at SEATTLE -146 Houston +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Miami +142
at N.Y METS -250 Colorado +205
at ARIZONA -180 Washington +152
LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100
Milwaukee -146 at SAN FRANCISCO +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -148 at PITTSBURGH +126
Chicago White Sox -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Boston +150
at ATLANTA -210 Baltimore +176
at ST. LOUIS -245 Detroit +200

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -120 New Jersey +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

