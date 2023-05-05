NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 2 (214) at PHILADELPHIA at PHOENIX 4 (225) Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160 Minnesota -126 at CLEVELAND +108 at KANSAS CITY -162 Oakland +136 at LA ANGELS OFF Texas OFF at SEATTLE -146 Houston +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Miami +142 at N.Y METS -250 Colorado +205 at ARIZONA -180 Washington +152 LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100 Milwaukee -146 at SAN FRANCISCO +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -148 at PITTSBURGH +126 Chicago White Sox -112 at CINCINNATI -104 at PHILADELPHIA -178 Boston +150 at ATLANTA -210 Baltimore +176 at ST. LOUIS -245 Detroit +200

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -120 New Jersey +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.