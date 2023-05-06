NBA

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 4 (209½) New York at LA LAKERS 3 (227½) Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160 Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at KANSAS CITY -178 Oakland +150 at LA ANGELS -122 Texas +104 Houston -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Miami +152 at N.Y METS -220 Colorado +184 at SAN FRANCISCO -166 Milwaukee +140 at ARIZONA -138 Washington +118 LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -240 Detroit +198 Toronto -146 at PITTSBURGH +124 at CINCINNATI -130 Chicago White Sox +110 at ATLANTA -235 Baltimore +194 at PHILADELPHIA -144 Boston +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -125 at VEGAS +104

