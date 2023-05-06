On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 6, 2023 12:56 am
NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at MIAMI
4
(209½)
New York

at LA LAKERS
3
(227½)
Golden State

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 4 (209½) New York
at LA LAKERS 3 (227½) Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160
Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at KANSAS CITY -178 Oakland +150
at LA ANGELS -122 Texas +104
Houston -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Miami +152
at N.Y METS -220 Colorado +184
at SAN FRANCISCO -166 Milwaukee +140
at ARIZONA -138 Washington +118
LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -240 Detroit +198
Toronto -146 at PITTSBURGH +124
at CINCINNATI -130 Chicago White Sox +110
at ATLANTA -235 Baltimore +194
at PHILADELPHIA -144 Boston +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Edmonton -125 at VEGAS +104

Top Stories