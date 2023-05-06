NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at MIAMI
4
(209½)
New York
at LA LAKERS
3
(227½)
Golden State
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|N.Y Yankees
|+160
|Minnesota
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at KANSAS CITY
|-178
|Oakland
|+150
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Texas
|+104
|Houston
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-180
|Miami
|+152
|at N.Y METS
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-166
|Milwaukee
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|-138
|Washington
|+118
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-240
|Detroit
|+198
|Toronto
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|at CINCINNATI
|-130
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-235
|Baltimore
|+194
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-144
|Boston
|+122
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Edmonton
|-125
|at VEGAS
|+104
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
