NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 2½ (214½) at PHILADELPHIA at PHOENIX 2½ (227½) Denver

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 Minnesota -136 at CLEVELAND +116 Oakland -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 at LA ANGELS -126 Texas +108 at SEATTLE -132 Houston +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -215 Colorado +180 Miami -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Milwaukee +120 at ARIZONA -130 Washington +110 LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -162 Baltimore +136 at PHILADELPHIA -132 Boston +112 Toronto -132 at PITTSBURGH +112 at ST. LOUIS -198 Detroit +166 at CINCINNATI -126 Chicago White Sox +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -134 Carolina +112 Toronto -134 at FLORIDA +112 Dallas -146 at SEATTLE +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.