NBA

Monday FAVORITE

LINE

O/U

UNDERDOG at MIAMI

4½

(206½)

New York at LA LAKERS

3

(227½)

Golden State Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling... READ MORE

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 4½ (206½) New York at LA LAKERS 3 (227½) Golden State

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -205 Detroit +172 Tampa Bay -178 at BALTIMORE +150 at N.Y YANKEES -220 Oakland +184 Chicago White Sox -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 Houston -122 at LA ANGELS +104 at SEATTLE -174 Texas +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -180 Colorado +152 LA Dodgers -112 at MILWAUKEE -104 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF at ARIZONA -225 Miami +188 at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -178 Vegas +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.