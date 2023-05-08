On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 8, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Monday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at MIAMI

(206½)
New York

at LA LAKERS
3
(227½)
Golden State

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -205 Detroit +172
Tampa Bay -178 at BALTIMORE +150
at N.Y YANKEES -220 Oakland +184
Chicago White Sox -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
Houston -122 at LA ANGELS +104
at SEATTLE -174 Texas +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -180 Colorado +152
LA Dodgers -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at ARIZONA -225 Miami +188
at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -178 Vegas +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

