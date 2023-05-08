NBA
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at MIAMI
4½
(206½)
New York
at LA LAKERS
3
(227½)
Golden State
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|4½
|(206½)
|New York
|at LA LAKERS
|3
|(227½)
|Golden State
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-205
|Detroit
|+172
|Tampa Bay
|-178
|at BALTIMORE
|+150
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-220
|Oakland
|+184
|Chicago White Sox
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|Houston
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|-174
|Texas
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-104
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-225
|Miami
|+188
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-235
|Washington
|+194
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-178
|Vegas
|+146
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.