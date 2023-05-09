NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 7 (214) Philadelphia at DENVER 5½ (227½) Phoenix

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -220 Detroit +184 Tampa Bay -130 at BALTIMORE +110 at N.Y YANKEES -250 Oakland +205 Chicago White Sox -142 at KANSAS CITY +120 at LA ANGELS -136 Houston +116 at SEATTLE -184 Texas +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -174 Colorado +146 N.Y Mets -220 at CINCINNATI +184 LA Dodgers -122 at MILWAUKEE +104 at CHICAGO CUBS -120 St. Louis +102 Miami -120 at ARIZONA +102 at SAN FRANCISCO -250 Washington +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -138 Toronto +118 at ATLANTA -178 Boston +150 San Diego -112 at MINNESOTA -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -146 Carolina +122 Dallas -138 at SEATTLE +115

