On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 9, 2023 12:54 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Tuesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at BOSTON
7
(214)
Philadelphia

at DENVER

(227½)
Phoenix

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are...

READ MORE

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 7 (214) Philadelphia
at DENVER (227½) Phoenix

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -220 Detroit +184
Tampa Bay -130 at BALTIMORE +110
at N.Y YANKEES -250 Oakland +205
Chicago White Sox -142 at KANSAS CITY +120
at LA ANGELS -136 Houston +116
at SEATTLE -184 Texas +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -174 Colorado +146
N.Y Mets -220 at CINCINNATI +184
LA Dodgers -122 at MILWAUKEE +104
at CHICAGO CUBS -120 St. Louis +102
Miami -120 at ARIZONA +102
at SAN FRANCISCO -250 Washington +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -138 Toronto +118
at ATLANTA -178 Boston +150
San Diego -112 at MINNESOTA -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -146 Carolina +122
Dallas -138 at SEATTLE +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|15 SANS Security West 2023
5|15 SANS Security West 2023 - Keynote:...
5|15 Security+ Boot Camp Sponsored by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories