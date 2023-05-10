On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
May 10, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Wednesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at NEW YORK
4
(209½)
Miami

at GOLDEN STATE
7
(226)
LA Lakers

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 4 (209½) Miami
at GOLDEN STATE 7 (226) LA Lakers

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -250 Oakland +205
at CLEVELAND -130 Detroit +110
at SEATTLE -162 Texas +136
at LA ANGELS -142 Houston +120
Tampa Bay -122 at BALTIMORE +104
Chicago White Sox -142 at KANSAS CITY +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -148 Colorado +126
LA Dodgers -164 at MILWAUKEE +138
Miami -112 at ARIZONA -104
at SAN FRANCISCO -245 Washington +200
N.Y Mets -176 at CINCINNATI +148
St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
at ATLANTA OFF Boston OFF
at MINNESOTA -130 San Diego +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -120 at FLORIDA +100
at EDMONTON -184 Vegas +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

