NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (209½) Miami at GOLDEN STATE 7 (226) LA Lakers

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -250 Oakland +205 at CLEVELAND -130 Detroit +110 at SEATTLE -162 Texas +136 at LA ANGELS -142 Houston +120 Tampa Bay -122 at BALTIMORE +104 Chicago White Sox -142 at KANSAS CITY +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -148 Colorado +126 LA Dodgers -164 at MILWAUKEE +138 Miami -112 at ARIZONA -104 at SAN FRANCISCO -245 Washington +200 N.Y Mets -176 at CINCINNATI +148 St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102 at ATLANTA OFF Boston OFF at MINNESOTA -130 San Diego +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -120 at FLORIDA +100 at EDMONTON -184 Vegas +152

