On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Boston

(212½)
at PHILADELPHIA

at PHOENIX
3
(226)
Denver

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and...

READ MORE

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (212½) at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX 3 (226) Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
Tampa Bay -130 at N.Y YANKEES +110
at OAKLAND OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -200 at CINCINNATI +168
San Francisco -142 at ARIZONA +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -120 at MINNESOTA +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -128 New Jersey +106
at DALLAS -200 Seattle +162

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 MAS Sales Reporting Portal Training
5|17 FAST23 Virtual Conference: Building a...
5|17 How to Reduce Cyber Risk With Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories