NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Boston
2½
(212½)
at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX
3
(226)
Denver
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2½
|(212½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|at PHOENIX
|3
|(226)
|Denver
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-200
|at CINCINNATI
|+168
|San Francisco
|-142
|at ARIZONA
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-128
|New Jersey
|+106
|at DALLAS
|-200
|Seattle
|+162
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.