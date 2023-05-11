NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 2½ (212½) at PHILADELPHIA at PHOENIX 3 (226) Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 Tampa Bay -130 at N.Y YANKEES +110 at OAKLAND OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -200 at CINCINNATI +168 San Francisco -142 at ARIZONA +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -120 at MINNESOTA +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -128 New Jersey +106 at DALLAS -200 Seattle +162

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.