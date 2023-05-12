On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
May 12, 2023
NBA
Friday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at MIAMI

(208½)
New York

at LA LAKERS

(221)
Golden State

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -120 at DETROIT +102
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CLEVELAND -124 LA Angels +106
Houston -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120
Texas -198 at OAKLAND +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -142 Cincinnati +120
N.Y Mets -136 at WASHINGTON +116
Philadelphia -154 at COLORADO +130
San Francisco -115 at ARIZONA -105
at LA DODGERS -142 San Diego +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -154 Pittsburgh +130
Atlanta -156 at TORONTO +132
St. Louis -112 at BOSTON -104
at MINNESOTA -166 Chicago Cubs +140
at MILWAUKEE -235 Kansas City +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -176 Florida +146
Edmonton -130 at VEGAS +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

